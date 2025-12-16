Musiala returned to team training on Tuesday as expected before Christmas after recovering from a leg fracture suffered against PSG in the Club World Cup. The star will look to build his fitness in the coming weeks with the aim of playing his first minutes after the winter break in early January. This is great news for Bayern, since he has been an important figure in the frontline for the club and an essential piece of the system for coach Vincent Kompany. Having him back will be a boost for the second part of the season, although the young Lennart Karl has been performing brilliantly in his spot in recent weeks.