Jamal Musiala headshot

Jamal Musiala Injury: Back on grass in individual session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 5:50am

Musiala (ankle) returned to individual training on grass Thursday for the first time since his injury setback, according to the club.

Musiala is still working his way back from the ankle issue that flared up on his previously injured left ankle, but getting back outside with a ball is a promising step forward. The 23-year-old is still targeting a return to full team training next week, which would put him right on the edge of availability for the April. 4. clash against Freiburg. Bayern will be crossing their fingers he can get through the final days of the break clean and if he does, expect him to come off the bench rather than jump straight into the starting XI given how carefully the club has managed him all along. Lennart Karl is expected to hold a larger role until he returns to full fitness.

Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Musiala See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Musiala See More
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
143 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 16
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 16
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
344 days ago
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
October 23, 2024
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3
SOC
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3
Author Image
Luke Atzert
October 21, 2024