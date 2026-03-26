Jamal Musiala Injury: Back on grass in individual session

Musiala (ankle) returned to individual training on grass Thursday for the first time since his injury setback, according to the club.

Musiala is still working his way back from the ankle issue that flared up on his previously injured left ankle, but getting back outside with a ball is a promising step forward. The 23-year-old is still targeting a return to full team training next week, which would put him right on the edge of availability for the April. 4. clash against Freiburg. Bayern will be crossing their fingers he can get through the final days of the break clean and if he does, expect him to come off the bench rather than jump straight into the starting XI given how carefully the club has managed him all along. Lennart Karl is expected to hold a larger role until he returns to full fitness.