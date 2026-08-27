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Jamal Musiala Injury: Back training, out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 27, 2026

Musiala has returned to full team training Thursday but will remain unavailable for Friday's Bundesliga opener against Stuttgart, according to coach Vincent Kompany. "Generally, Jamal is doing relatively well. He's taking part in full training with the team today. He won't be in the squad tomorrow yet."

Musiala has taken an important step in his recovery by resuming unrestricted team training, though Friday's clash against Stuttgart comes too soon for a return to the matchday squad. Bayern have yet to establish a specific date for his competitive return, but Kompany indicated the midfielder is progressing toward rejoining the squad and resuming regular action. Nathaniel Brown is expected to start in the No. 10 role in Musiala's absence after impressing in that position during the Supercup.

Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich
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