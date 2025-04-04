Jamal Musiala Injury: Brought off injured

Musiala was brought off in the second half of Friday's clash with Augsburg, due to an apparent injury. He scored the opening goal before coming off.

Musiala made it out for the second half but went down within the first 10 minutes of it. The attacking midfielder was replaced by Thomas Muller, who would likely be in for more minutes if Musiala is ruled out for any significant period of time. Musiala's first chance to return is a Tuesday clash with Inter.