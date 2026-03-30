Jamal Musiala Injury: Close to full training
Musiala (ankle) is partially integrated into team training, according to his club.
Musiala continues to make steps in the right direction as he returns from injury, as he was training individually a week ago, but is now partially training with teammates. This likely warrants a return in the next week or two, only needing to test the ankle a bit more before trying it in live action. The club will likely hold the midfielder out until one of their upcoming UCL games, facing Real Madrid on April 7 and April 15.
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