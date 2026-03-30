Jamal Musiala headshot

Jamal Musiala Injury: Close to full training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 8:57am

Musiala (ankle) is partially integrated into team training, according to his club.

Musiala continues to make steps in the right direction as he returns from injury, as he was training individually a week ago, but is now partially training with teammates. This likely warrants a return in the next week or two, only needing to test the ankle a bit more before trying it in live action. The club will likely hold the midfielder out until one of their upcoming UCL games, facing Real Madrid on April 7 and April 15.

Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Musiala See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Musiala See More
2026 World Cup Group E Preview: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group E Preview: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
3 days ago
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
147 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 16
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 16
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
348 days ago
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
October 23, 2024