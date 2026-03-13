Jamal Musiala Injury: Could train next week
Musiala (ankle) could resume team training at the beginning of next week, according to coach Vincent Kompany. "Jamal might be able to start training again at the beginning of next week, we'll see."
Musiala suffered a setback with his ankle during Tuesday's Champions League win over Atalanta, though the issue appears to be minor as coach Vincent Kompany expects him to return to full team training early next week. The playmaker will aim for a quick turnaround, but there's no reason to rush him back given the cushion from the first leg. In the meantime, Lennart Karl is expected to keep his spot in the starting front line until Musiala is fully back up to speed.
