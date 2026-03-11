Jamal Musiala Injury: Dealing with ankle pain
Musiala (ankle) is taking care of a pain reaction after suffering a relapse in his ankle, according to his club.
Musiala is taking it easy this week and will take a break after a slightly scary scene, with the attacker appearing to have some pain in his ankle again. This comes after he was out for months due to a broken ankle, appearing to be dealing with a bit of a relapse and not wanting to risk further injury. He will then likely sit for a week or two to ensure no further injury happens, potentially even being held out until after the international break.
