Jamal Musiala Injury: Dealing with neurological dysfunction

Musiala revealed he's being treated for a "neurological dysfunction" after fainting in Bayern's last two friendly matches, according to Sebastian Stafford-Bloor of The Athletic.

The 23-year-old playmaker has collapsed and fainted in back-to-back matches over a four-day span. Musiala addressed the situation on social media, saying he has been "diagnosed with temporary, brief, but easily treatable absence seizures, which are due to a neurological dysfunction [...]. I know these things might seem scary at first glance - but for me, they're currently part of my everyday life. I'm receiving the best medical treatment and am very optimistic." It remains to be seen whether that will affect Musiala's availabiity going forward, so the star midfielder should be considered questionable for the Bundesliga opener against Stuttgart on Friday, Aug. 28. Lennart Karl and Ismael Saibari are options to see bigger roles if Musiala is forced to miss additional time.