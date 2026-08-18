Jamal Musiala Injury: Exits after experiencing dizziness

Musiala collapsed just four minutes after entering Tuesday's friendly against Heidenheim, David Nelson and Pablo Almohalla of Diario AS report.

Musiala had already collapsed in the previous friendly against RB Leipzig on Saturday, but after tests, he was deemed fit to continue playing. After a similar issue, and this time just four minutes into the game, Bayern will probably look to understand if there's anything more behind back-to-back collapse episodes in less than a week. This time, after spending several minutes on the ground, he was able to get back to his feet and walk toward the locker room tunnel under his own power. It remains to be seen whether Musiala will be clear to play in the Bundesliga opener against Stuttgart on Friday, Aug. 28.