Jamal Musiala headshot

Jamal Musiala Injury: Exits after experiencing dizziness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Musiala collapsed just four minutes after entering Tuesday's friendly against Heidenheim, David Nelson and Pablo Almohalla of Diario AS report.

Musiala had already collapsed in the previous friendly against RB Leipzig on Saturday, but after tests, he was deemed fit to continue playing. After a similar issue, and this time just four minutes into the game, Bayern will probably look to understand if there's anything more behind back-to-back collapse episodes in less than a week. This time, after spending several minutes on the ground, he was able to get back to his feet and walk toward the locker room tunnel under his own power. It remains to be seen whether Musiala will be clear to play in the Bundesliga opener against Stuttgart on Friday, Aug. 28.

Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Musiala See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Musiala See More
Germany vs Paraguay Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 32
SOC
Germany vs Paraguay Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 32
Rotowire Staff
51 days ago
DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Monday, June 29
SOC
DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Monday, June 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
51 days ago
2026 World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Round of 32 Best Picks
SOC
2026 World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Round of 32 Best Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
51 days ago
Germany vs Paraguay Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32
SOC
Germany vs Paraguay Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32
Rotowire Staff
51 days ago
DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Thursday, June 25
SOC
DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Thursday, June 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
55 days ago