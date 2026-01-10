Musiala has trained in full this week after reportedly suffering a minor setback and is now nearing a return to the match squad. The playmaker will likely be assessed at the beginning of next week to determine where he stands, but the medical staff does not want to rush him in the final stages of his recovery. Musiala's most likely return date could be against Leipzig next Saturday or for the Champions League clash against Union Saint-Gilloise on Jan. 21. Until then, Lennart Karl is expected to see increased playing time in the attacking midfield.