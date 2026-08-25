Jamal Musiala Injury: Ruled out of Bundesliga opener
Musiala (head) is confirmed to be missing Friday's Bundesliga opener against Stuttgart, according to Bild.
Musiala has been training individually since last Thursday following brief absences during friendlies against RB Leipzig and Heidenheim, tied to a neurological issue that's been known to the club since last season. His medication was recently adjusted, and while doctors have advised him to keep playing and staying active, he's still set to be gradually reintroduced to team training this week, which isn't enough time to be ready for Stuttgart. A return to the squad could instead come for the second matchday against Schalke. Nathaniel Brown is expected to start in the number 10 role in his absence.
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