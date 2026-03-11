Jamal Musiala headshot

Jamal Musiala Injury: Scores goal before ankle issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Musiala scored one goal off bench during Tuesday's 6-1 win against Atalanta in the Champions League before suffering a late ankle issue, according to Kicker.

Musiala made a solid impact off the bench in Tuesday's Champions League win over Atalanta, finding the net before picking up a minor ankle issue late in the match. The playmaker will be evaluated over the next few days to determine the extent of the problem, and while early reports suggest it was only a precautionary move, Musiala just returned from an extended spell on the sidelines so Bayern will monitor the situation closely. If he ends up needing time to recover, Lennart Karl would be in line for increased minutes in the Bayern rotation.

