Jamal Musiala Injury: Scores goal before ankle issue
Musiala scored one goal off bench during Tuesday's 6-1 win against Atalanta in the Champions League before suffering a late ankle issue, according to Kicker.
Musiala made a solid impact off the bench in Tuesday's Champions League win over Atalanta, finding the net before picking up a minor ankle issue late in the match. The playmaker will be evaluated over the next few days to determine the extent of the problem, and while early reports suggest it was only a precautionary move, Musiala just returned from an extended spell on the sidelines so Bayern will monitor the situation closely. If he ends up needing time to recover, Lennart Karl would be in line for increased minutes in the Bayern rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Musiala See More
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction128 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 16329 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & NotesOctober 23, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3October 21, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Sunday, June 23June 23, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Musiala See More