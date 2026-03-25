Jamal Musiala headshot

Jamal Musiala Injury: Should resume team next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 5:01am

Musiala (ankle) is on track to rejoin parts of team training in the coming week and is targeting a return for the clash against Freiburg, according to Kicker.

Musiala has missed Bayern's last three matches as the club continues to carefully manage his workload following his long-term ankle injury. The current plan calls for the 23-year-old to ease back into team sessions before being reintroduced through short cameos off the bench. If he remains unavailable for the Freiburg fixture, Lennart Karl is expected to see an expanded role as Bayern's playmaker in the interim.

Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich
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