Musiala will have to wait before returning to the match squad after suffering a minor setback in training and now needs to complete more team training sessions before being fit to be part of the squad. The playmaker remains on track to return before the end of the month and would be a major boost for the frontline, as he was an undisputed starter in attack prior to his injury under coach Vincent Kompany. Musiala is expected to build his fitness off the bench gradually before reclaiming his starting role as the number 10 for the Bavarians.