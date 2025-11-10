Musiala is progressing well in his rehabilitation from a severe leg injury and was spotted training with the ball on Monday for the first time in 128 days since suffering the injury against Paris Saint-Germain at the Club World Cup. The playmaker is still aiming for a return in January, but seeing him with the ball at his feet between two mobility exercises is a great development for the young star. Until he comes back fully fit for Bayern, Serge Gnabry is expected to continue seeing a larger role in the number 10 position.