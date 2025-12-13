Musiala is very close from making his return to the squad and set to train a few times with the team before Christmas with the aim to be back available and play his first minutes in January once back to full fitness. This is great news for Bayern since the playmaker is an undisputed starter in the frontline when fit and essential in the system of coach Vincent Kompany. Until he returns to full fitness, the young Lennart Karl has been getting the starting role and performing well for the Bavarians.