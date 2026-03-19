Jamal Musiala Injury: Will return after break

Musiala (ankle) will miss Saturday's clash against Union Berlin and will not join the Germany national team during the international break to focus on his recovery and target a return in early April, according to Sky Sport.

Musiala will be unavailable for Saturday's showdown against Union Berlin and will also skip the upcoming international break with Germany to prioritize his recovery and return at full strength for April's fixtures. This is a major setback across the board, as he is a locked-in starter and a key technical engine for both club and country when healthy. His absence forces a tactical reshuffle, with Lennart Karl in line to take on an expanded role until Musiala is back to full fitness.