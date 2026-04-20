Jamal Musiala News: Assists in title win
Musiala assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-2 victory over VfB Stuttgart.
Musiala played just one half Sunday, managing to record an assist during the title win over Stuttgart. Since his return from injury, he's recorded just four starts in 11 league appearances, scoring twice with four assists while creating 12 chances and making six tackles.
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