Jamal Musiala headshot

Jamal Musiala News: Assists in title win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Musiala assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-2 victory over VfB Stuttgart.

Musiala played just one half Sunday, managing to record an assist during the title win over Stuttgart. Since his return from injury, he's recorded just four starts in 11 league appearances, scoring twice with four assists while creating 12 chances and making six tackles.

Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich
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