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Jamal Musiala News: Building back toward best level

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Musiala is making strong physical progress in his return from injury, with coach Vincent Kompany expressing confidence that his best form is on the way back. "Jamal is in a good phase right now. I already said quite early on: He's developed physically, he's now also physically, not just in terms of strength, but also in terms of willingness to run, very close to his best level. Pressing the way we do it, he can do. He wins duels. Now the question is: When will the Magic Musiala return? And that will come back 100 percent at some point, those moments are already there."

Musiala has been carefully managed since returning from his ankle surgery, featuring in four starts across 11 league appearances with two goals and four assists while creating 12 chances and making six tackles. Coach Kompany's upbeat assessment suggests the 23-year-old is rounding the corner physically, and Bayern will be hoping the full version of their playmaker arrives in time for the Champions League semifinal against PSG, where his creativity and directness will be absolutely crucial.

Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich
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