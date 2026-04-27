Jamal Musiala headshot

Jamal Musiala News: Continues goal contribution streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Musiala scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Mainz.

Musiala continues to produce for Bayern as he gets minutes back following a long-term injury, as the attacker appeared off the bench to score a goal in the 80th minute. This comes as a fourth straight outing with a goal contribution, earning five during that span. He is now up to three goals and four assists in 12 appearances (four starts) in league play this season.

Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich
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