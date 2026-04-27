Jamal Musiala News: Continues goal contribution streak
Musiala scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Mainz.
Musiala continues to produce for Bayern as he gets minutes back following a long-term injury, as the attacker appeared off the bench to score a goal in the 80th minute. This comes as a fourth straight outing with a goal contribution, earning five during that span. He is now up to three goals and four assists in 12 appearances (four starts) in league play this season.
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