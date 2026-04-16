Jamal Musiala News: Decisive off bench Wednesday

Musiala assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Real Madrid.

Musiala came off the bench in the 61st minute and made an immediate impact, setting up Luis Diaz's 89th minute goal before adding a slick backheel that sparked the sequence leading to Michael Olise's clinching strike. In just under 30 minutes, he logged one chance created and one shot, noticeably raising Bayern's tempo at a moment when Real Madrid were in control with a one-goal lead. Musiala now has two assists and a goal across his last two appearances, steadily working his way back toward his pre-injury rhythm.