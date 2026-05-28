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Jamal Musiala News: Fit and ready for World Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Musiala is set to be a key starter and major contributor to the German national team during the 2026 World Cup.

Musiala is preparing for the World Cup with Germany after returning to full fitness this season, recovering from a brutal ankle injury he suffered in the Club World Cup. However, the midfielder seemed not to miss a beat after returning with Bayern, still recording a solid five goals and five assists in 21 appearances (13 starts) between UCL and league play. That said, he will now head into the World Cup as a main attacking option for Germany, set to likely play right behind the forward and be the primary playmaker to break out attacks. This should lead him to numerous goal contributions, possibly pushing for the most assists in the tournament if Germany makes a run. Either way, the young German is poised to have a great World Cup, set to be the face of the German national team for years to come.

Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich
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