Jamal Musiala headshot

Jamal Musiala News: Gifted goal against Leverkusen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Musiala scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal) and creating two chances during Wednesday's 3-0 win over Leverkusen.

Musiala found the back of the net in the 54th minute scoring Bayern's second goal while tying for the team-high with three shots. The goal was the first in the competition since December for the attacker as he's combined for six shots and five chances created over his last three Champions League starts.

Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich
