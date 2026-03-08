Jamal Musiala News: Goal from penalty spot

Musiala scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 4-1 victory against Monchengladbach.

Musiala is finally back on the scoresheet in league play, with the attacker earning a goal from the penalty spot Friday. This is huge news for the attacker as he continues to build fitness, only starting in three of his nine appearances since returning from his major absence. He is up to three goal contributions in league play, although this is his first when starting.