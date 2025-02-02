Fantasy Soccer
Jamal Musiala headshot

Jamal Musiala News: Nets opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Musiala scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal) and one corner in Saturday's 4-3 victory versus Holstein Kiel.

Musiala saw his first goal in some time Saturday, opening the scoring in the match after a 19th-minute goal. That was his first goal in over a month, with his last on Dec. 20, now with 10 in 17 league appearances. He also added four chances created and five shots, his second time reaching those mark in his past four appearances.

Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
