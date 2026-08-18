Jamal Musiala News: Returns to individual training

Musiala was back on the training pitch Monday at Sabener Strasse, working through an individual session after suffering circulation problems in Saturday's friendly against RB Leipzig, according to Bild.

Musiala spent over an hour on the pitch with a fitness coach, going through dribbling and finishing drills, though he did not yet take part in regular team training. The 23-year-old had made his Bayern comeback against Leipzig following a procedure to remove a metal plate, but was forced off roughly 15 minutes after coming on due to dizziness and circulation issues. Initial examinations turned up no abnormalities, and his ability to already train individually again is seen as another positive sign. Musiala is expected to progress toward full team training in the coming days, though an exact timeline remains unclear.