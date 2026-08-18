Jamal Musiala headshot

Jamal Musiala News: Returns to individual training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Musiala was back on the training pitch Monday at Sabener Strasse, working through an individual session after suffering circulation problems in Saturday's friendly against RB Leipzig, according to Bild.

Musiala spent over an hour on the pitch with a fitness coach, going through dribbling and finishing drills, though he did not yet take part in regular team training. The 23-year-old had made his Bayern comeback against Leipzig following a procedure to remove a metal plate, but was forced off roughly 15 minutes after coming on due to dizziness and circulation issues. Initial examinations turned up no abnormalities, and his ability to already train individually again is seen as another positive sign. Musiala is expected to progress toward full team training in the coming days, though an exact timeline remains unclear.

Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Musiala See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Musiala See More
Germany vs Paraguay Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 32
SOC
Germany vs Paraguay Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 32
Rotowire Staff
51 days ago
DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Monday, June 29
SOC
DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Monday, June 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
51 days ago
2026 World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Round of 32 Best Picks
SOC
2026 World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Round of 32 Best Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
51 days ago
Germany vs Paraguay Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32
SOC
Germany vs Paraguay Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32
Rotowire Staff
51 days ago
DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Thursday, June 25
SOC
DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Thursday, June 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
55 days ago