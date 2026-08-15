Jamal Musiala News: Scores in return, leaves dazed

Musiala (ankle) made his return and scored in Saturday's friendly against RB Leipzig but was substituted after appearing dazed following a collision, with his early exit not related to his ankle injury and reportedly due to the heat, according to Bild.

Musiala's return to the pitch came after a minor procedure to remove a plate from his surgically repaired ankle, and he was brought on for Arijon Ibrahimović in the 69th minute of Saturday's friendly against RB Leipzig as part of his reintegration. The comeback was interrupted in the 83rd minute when he collapsed following a collision and stayed down, prompting an emergency doctor to attend to him on the field before he was substituted, visibly dazed. But according to BILD, the underlying cause appears to be the heat rather than a re-aggravation of the ankle, with the match played in 33-degree conditions.