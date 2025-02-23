Fantasy Soccer
Jamal Musiala headshot

Jamal Musiala News: Scores in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Musiala scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Musiala put together a brilliant showing during the second half Sunday, causing issues and linking up with Michael Olise, almost finding a pair of assists. Musiala eventually found the back of the net himself, adding onto what quickly became a one-sided rout. He will see plenty of the ball as long as he stays fit in all competitions.

Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich
