Jamal Musiala headshot

Jamal Musiala News: Shines in return to starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Musiala scored a goal and had an assist while taking three shots (one on goal) and creating three chances during Saturday's 5-0 win over St. Pauli.

Musiala opened the scoring after 9 minutes and set up Nicolas Jackosn in the 65th while leading Bayern in chances created. The goal involvements were the first in the Bundesliga since March 6th as Saturday was his first start since returning from a three match absence due to an ankle injury.

Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich
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