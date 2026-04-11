Jamal Musiala News: Shines in return to starting XI
Musiala scored a goal and had an assist while taking three shots (one on goal) and creating three chances during Saturday's 5-0 win over St. Pauli.
Musiala opened the scoring after 9 minutes and set up Nicolas Jackosn in the 65th while leading Bayern in chances created. The goal involvements were the first in the Bundesliga since March 6th as Saturday was his first start since returning from a three match absence due to an ankle injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Musiala See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group E Preview: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics15 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List18 days ago
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction159 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 16360 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & NotesOctober 23, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Musiala See More