Jamal Musiala News: Signs contract extension until 2030

Musiala has signed a contract extension until 2030, the club announced. "What a great early 125th anniversary present for the club and the fans. People go to the stadium for players like Jamal Musiala. He's a truly exceptional player. Sometimes you feel like the rules of gravity don't apply to him. Credit to our sporting management and the board. Today is a very good day for FC Bayern," said Herbert Hainer, FC Bayern President.

Musiala joined Bayern's U17s after leaving Chelsea's academy and made his senior debut in May 2020, becoming Bayern's youngest goalscorer in the Champions League at 17 years and 363 days. He has made 193 appearances for Bayern's first team, scoring 58 goals and providing 31 assists, winning the Bundesliga four times and several other major titles. Musiala debuted for Germany in March 2021, earning 38 senior caps and scoring seven goals, including appearances at Euro 2020, the 2022 World Cup, and Euro 2024, where he finished as the joint-top scorer.