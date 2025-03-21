Jamal Musiala News: Two shots on Saturday

Musiala registered two shots along with three tackles and four fouls drawn in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Union Berlin.

Musiala took two shots in Saturday's match, bringing his season total to 62, four more than last season. The German midfielder has contributed to 11 goals and two assists in league play this season, scoring one more goal but recording four fewer assists than last season in one fewer match. He still has eight league games to surpass his career-best 12 goals and 10 assists from the 2022 season. His next opportunity comes against St. Pauli on March 29.