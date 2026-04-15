Jamal Thiare Injury: Dealing with knee issue

Thiare scored once in Wednesday's 3-0 US Open Cup win over Richmond Kickers before coming up holding his right knee after missing a chance and being forced off, leaving his availability for Saturday's clash against New England uncertain, according to Massive Report.

Thiare suffered a knee issue after a shot attempt and was forced off the pitch in Wednesday's clash. The nature and severity of the issue has not been confirmed, and Columbus will assess him over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement at the weekend. Thiare has mainly been a bench option for the Crew this season, so his potential absence would have a limited impact on the starting lineup, but the club will want to avoid any unnecessary risks with the regular season well underway.