Jamal Thiare headshot

Jamal Thiare Injury: Dealing with knee issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Thiare scored once in Wednesday's 3-0 US Open Cup win over Richmond Kickers before coming up holding his right knee after missing a chance and being forced off, leaving his availability for Saturday's clash against New England uncertain, according to Massive Report.

Thiare suffered a knee issue after a shot attempt and was forced off the pitch in Wednesday's clash. The nature and severity of the issue has not been confirmed, and Columbus will assess him over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement at the weekend. Thiare has mainly been a bench option for the Crew this season, so his potential absence would have a limited impact on the starting lineup, but the club will want to avoid any unnecessary risks with the regular season well underway.

Jamal Thiare
Columbus Crew
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Thiare See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Thiare See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 21, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 467
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 467
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 11, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 465
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 465
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 4, 2024