Jamal Thiare Injury: Dealing with lower leg injury

Thiare is out for Saturday's game against Charlotte FC due to a lower leg injury.

This is a huge blow for Columbus since Thiare had started in the Crew's last three league matches, bagging a goal and taking nine shots (two on target) over that span. With both Thiare and Wessam Abou Ali (knee) out, newcomers Gonzalo Tapia and Josef Martinez will compete for the starting role until Thiare is fit to return again.