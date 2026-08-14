Jamal Thiare headshot

Jamal Thiare Injury: Dealing with lower leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Thiare is out for Saturday's game against Charlotte FC due to a lower leg injury.

This is a huge blow for Columbus since Thiare had started in the Crew's last three league matches, bagging a goal and taking nine shots (two on target) over that span. With both Thiare and Wessam Abou Ali (knee) out, newcomers Gonzalo Tapia and Josef Martinez will compete for the starting role until Thiare is fit to return again.

Jamal Thiare
Columbus Crew
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Thiare See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Thiare See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 21, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 467
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 467
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 11, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 465
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 465
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 4, 2024