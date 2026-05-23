Jamal Thiare Injury: Doubtful again

Thiare has been listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's clash with Atlanta United due to a lower leg injury.

Thiare is apparently still struggling with his physical issue despite logging 14 minutes in a midweek cup game. The forward is unlikely to be heavily involved in the short term, remaining without a goal contribution in 132 minutes on the field during the 2026 MLS campaign. Meanwhile, Diego Rossi and Taha Habroune will retain big roles in the front line.