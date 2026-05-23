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Jamal Thiare Injury: Doubtful again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Thiare has been listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's clash with Atlanta United due to a lower leg injury.

Thiare is apparently still struggling with his physical issue despite logging 14 minutes in a midweek cup game. The forward is unlikely to be heavily involved in the short term, remaining without a goal contribution in 132 minutes on the field during the 2026 MLS campaign. Meanwhile, Diego Rossi and Taha Habroune will retain big roles in the front line.

Jamal Thiare
Columbus Crew
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