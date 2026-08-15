Jamal Thiare Injury: Set to miss time with calf injury

Thiare (calf) has suffered another setback with the lingering issue that has bothered him since April and will be sidelined for an unspecified period, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Thiare's calf issue, which has hampered him since April, has flared up again and will keep him out of the Crew lineup for an unspecified stretch, an outcome that traces back to his push to return quickly from the month-long World Cup break. Interim head coach Laurent Courtois acknowledged both player and staff rushed his recovery given how much Columbus needed his speed up front, and after logging 86 minutes in the August 1 draw at Inter Miami, he sat out both Leagues Cup games before this latest setback. Courtois's framing suggests the club now intends to let the injury fully heal rather than manage around it again, which is a sensible approach given the recurring nature of the problem, though it leaves Columbus needing to lean on options like Taha Habroune, Chase Adams, and the incoming Gonzalo Tapia, along with Daniel Gazdag, to cover for his speed and skill up top alongside the loss of Wessam Abou Ali for the season.