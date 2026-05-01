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Jamal Thiare Injury: Sidelined with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 2:48pm

Thiare is out for the time being due to a lower leg issue, the MLS reported Friday.

Thiare's injury means the Crew will see their depth reduced, with Diego Rossi and Daniel Gazdag likely to stay busy in the front line. Thiare had been working his way back into the lineup after a slow start to the season, but this injury makes it difficult for him to earn a major role in the short term. He has scored no goals in 132 minutes of play during the 2026 MLS campaign.

Jamal Thiare
Columbus Crew
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