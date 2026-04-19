Jamal Thiare headshot

Jamal Thiare News: Back off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Thiare generated one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 loss against New England Revolution.

Thiare recovered from his knee injury as he appeared off the bench for Columbus on Saturday. He continues to be a bench option and he remains without a goal and an assist through seven matches, collecting two tackles and creating two chances.

Jamal Thiare
Columbus Crew
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