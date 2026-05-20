Jamal Thiare News: Returns to action in US Open Cup

Thiare (lower leg) has returned to fitness after coming off the bench for 14 minutes in Wednesday's US Open Cup 1-0 victory over New York City FC.

Thiare had been sidelined with a lower leg issue since one month but his appearance in the cup fixture is a clean bill of health heading into upcoming MLS fixture prior to the World Cup break. The forward has yet to find the net across 146 minutes of play this season and will look to build on his return to competitive action as the Columbus Crew push through the MLS campaign.