Jamar Ricketts headshot

Jamar Ricketts Injury: Available for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Ricketts (Lower Body) is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's season opener against Real Salt Lake, according to the MLS injury report.

Ricketts dealt with a lower body injury, initially making him doubtful for Saturday's game. However, he is not listed on the injury report and should be available going forward. That said, he is expected to maintain his bench role for now.

Jamar Ricketts
San Jose Earthquakes
More Stats & News
