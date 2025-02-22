Jamar Ricketts Injury: Available for Saturday
Ricketts (Lower Body) is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's season opener against Real Salt Lake, according to the MLS injury report.
Ricketts dealt with a lower body injury, initially making him doubtful for Saturday's game. However, he is not listed on the injury report and should be available going forward. That said, he is expected to maintain his bench role for now.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now