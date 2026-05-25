Jamar Ricketts Injury: Forced off against Portland

Ricketts (undisclosed) was forced off in the 82nd minute of Sunday's 3-1 win against Portland with an apparent injury, according to Marca.

Ricketts has approximately two months to recover before San Jose's next fixture against Orlando on July 22 following the World Cup break, giving him a realistic window to return to full fitness before MLS action resumes. The club will assess the extent of the injury over the coming days before providing any further clarity on his timeline.