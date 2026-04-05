Jamar Ricketts Injury: Taken off Saturday

Ricketts generated one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 win against San Diego FC. He was subbed off due to injury in the 69th minute.

Ricketts had to come off in the 69th minutes in what appears to have been a minor injury. He is expected to be questionable for the clash with Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. Dave Romney came on in his relief, who could see the start id Ricketts has to missed time.