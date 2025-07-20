Jamar Ricketts News: Assist in start

Ricketts assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Even though Ricketts has not played much recently, he logs starts when active, indicated by his 2025's eight starts and two reserve appearances. In place of the injured Vitor Costa (undisclosed), Ricketts got a start and stepped up with his second assist this season. With Costa out, Ricketts is expected to continue serving as the Earthquakes' left-back.