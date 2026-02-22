Jamar Ricketts News: Assist in start

Ricketts assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Sporting Kansas City.

Ricketts significantly improving from 2024 to 2025 does not cement his 2026's potential output, but his season-opening appearance is a strong start. Last year saw him log two assists across 19 appearances (12 starts). For the assist category, Ricketts is already halfway to his 2025's tally.