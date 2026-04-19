Jamar Ricketts News: Back in starting XI Sunday

Ricketts (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's match against Los Angeles FC.

Ricketts is ready to play following a one-game absence and will operate in a left-back spot this time, causing Dave Romney to drop to the bench. The 24-year-old produced two assists at the beginning of the season, but he's now expected to play a more defensive role, looking to produce a few tackles and crosses if given meaningful time on the pitch.