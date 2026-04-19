Jamar Ricketts headshot

Jamar Ricketts News: Back in starting XI Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Ricketts (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's match against Los Angeles FC.

Ricketts is ready to play following a one-game absence and will operate in a left-back spot this time, causing Dave Romney to drop to the bench. The 24-year-old produced two assists at the beginning of the season, but he's now expected to play a more defensive role, looking to produce a few tackles and crosses if given meaningful time on the pitch.

Jamar Ricketts
San Jose Earthquakes
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