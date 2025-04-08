Jamar Ricketts News: Logs assist in win

Ricketts made an assist after coming off the bench during Sunday's 6-1 win over D.C. United.

Ricketts was brought in the 77th minute to replace Vitor Costa and still found time to make major impact as he assisted Amahl Pellegrino for his side's fifth goal in the 89th. This was the first assist of the year for the full-back, who will have an interesting fight with Costa for a starting spot throughout this campaign.