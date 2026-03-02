Jamar Ricketts headshot

Jamar Ricketts News: Nets another assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Ricketts assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Atlanta United.

Ricketts would earn the start on the left flank again and do well with his time, finding Preston Judd in the 24th minute for a goal. This comes after an assist in the opener as well, now with two assists in two games. This already matches his tally from last campaign, although in 17 fewer appearances.

Jamar Ricketts
San Jose Earthquakes
