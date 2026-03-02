Jamar Ricketts News: Nets another assist

Ricketts assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Atlanta United.

Ricketts would earn the start on the left flank again and do well with his time, finding Preston Judd in the 24th minute for a goal. This comes after an assist in the opener as well, now with two assists in two games. This already matches his tally from last campaign, although in 17 fewer appearances.