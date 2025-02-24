Jamar Ricketts News: Scores opener in win

Ricketts (lower body) scored a goal off his lone shot, created one chance, sent in four crosses (one accurate) and made three tackles, six clearances, two interceptions and one block during Saturday's 4-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

Ricketts had a great two-way performance here as he first stepped into the opposition's box to slot home a pass from the right flank and open the scoring for San Jose and then prevailed defensively during the rest of the contest. After not being used a lot last season, the full-back will hope to keep getting chances to finally play up to his potential this year.