James Bree Injury: Fit for Wednesday

Bree (hamstring) is an option for Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace, according to manager Ivan Juric. "James is also okay."

Bree looks se to be back on the team sheet Wednesday, clearing a hamstring injury he has held for around a month. This is great news for the defender after he missed their last two games. He is a regular starter in the center of the defense and will hope to earn that spot back immediately when facing the Eagles on Wednesday.