Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
James Bree headshot

James Bree Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Bree has suffered a hamstring injury, accoridng to manager Ivan Juric. "Today, James had problems. We will see him in recovery."

Bree was taken off at halftime of the club's last match, with it now known it was due to a hamstring injury that is now limiting him in training. The good news for the defender is he will have a week to recover, with the club's next contest March 8. He is a regular starter in the defense, so they will hope his issues are only minor and he is available again soon.

James Bree
Southampton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now