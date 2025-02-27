James Bree Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Bree has suffered a hamstring injury, accoridng to manager Ivan Juric. "Today, James had problems. We will see him in recovery."

Bree was taken off at halftime of the club's last match, with it now known it was due to a hamstring injury that is now limiting him in training. The good news for the defender is he will have a week to recover, with the club's next contest March 8. He is a regular starter in the defense, so they will hope his issues are only minor and he is available again soon.