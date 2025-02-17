Fantasy Soccer
James Forrest Injury: Training Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Forrest (foot) took part in training ahead of Tuesday's trip to Munich, BBC reports.

Forrest was active in training as he races to get fit before the second leg in Munich. The midfielder isn't likely to play a major part even if fit enough for the bench after missing more than a month. If at all possible Forrest will want to play in what is like Celtic's last Champions League match of the year.

